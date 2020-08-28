Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle they say may be connected with Thursday's shooting death of a 22-year-old man in Lino Lakes.

Karl Mitchell Henderson died in his family home after a struggle and being shot, the Anoka County Sheriff's Department said Friday.

Officers were called to the 6900 block of W. Shadow Lake Drive at 2:36 p.m. Thursday. Henderson's father, Timothy, told police that when he arrived home, he saw two people leaving through the front door, and that they fled the scene. He found his son suffering from a gunshot wound inside the home, authorities said.

No arrests have been made in the case. The Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a dark gray GMC Terrain SUV with a black grill and no front license plate that was seen in the area during the time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 763-427-1212.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help the Henderson family.