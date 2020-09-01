Tuesday Sept. 1
DIY Fair: Missing your State Fair souvenirs? Make your own “Blue Ox, Blue Ribbon” keepsake with official Star Tribune felt ornamentalist Jennifer Brooks. Gather some felt, googly eyes and a hot glue gun for this fun tutorial. Be sure to share your work on social media by tagging #DIYStateFair. 9:30 a.m.
Talent contest: Minnesota’s got talent. So much that we had to have several rounds of voting in our Amateur Talent Contest. Here’s the second batch of semifinalists. Watch and vote here. 10:30 a.m.
Grandstand/The Jayhawks: One of Minnesota’s most celebrated bands, the alt-country heroes have an acclaimed new album, “XOXO,” but they recorded a fun all-covers set for us. Check out the exclusive at noon.
Food Guide: Missing food on a stick and other fair treats? We rounded up a list of classic fair foods you can find around town; Part 2.
Fair Minute: James Lileks takes you on a tour of the eerily empty Midway. 2 p.m.