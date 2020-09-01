An 'A' in apples: Just as the early apple varieties are harvested in Minnesota, the State Fair opens and the lines form in the Agriculture Horticulture Building for apple freezies, apple pastries, apple cider and plain, crisp, juicy apples. More than 100 winter-hardy types are now grown here, from the Wealthy, named in the 1860s after pioneering grower Peter Gideon’s wife, to the U’s SweeTango, a cross between the Honeycrisp and the Zestar. Since we’re such an appleful state, it’s surprising to learn that back in Gideon’s day, there was serious skepticism about fruit production in our vigorous climate. An agricultural exhibit in 1868 prompted an article addressing these naysayers: “An examination of the fruit ought certainly to silence the croakers who assert that ‘apples cannot be grown in Minnesota.’ ”

Tuesday Sept. 1

DIY Fair: Missing your State Fair souvenirs? Make your own “Blue Ox, Blue Ribbon” keepsake with official Star Tribune felt ornamentalist Jennifer Brooks. Gather some felt, googly eyes and a hot glue gun for this fun tutorial. Be sure to share your work on social media by tagging #DIYStateFair. 9:30 a.m.

Talent contest: Minnesota’s got talent. So much that we had to have several rounds of voting in our Amateur Talent Contest. Here’s the second batch of semifinalists. Watch and vote here. 10:30 a.m.

Grandstand/The Jayhawks: One of Minnesota’s most celebrated bands, the alt-country heroes have an acclaimed new album, “XOXO,” but they recorded a fun all-covers set for us. Check out the exclusive at noon.

Food Guide: Missing food on a stick and other fair treats? We rounded up a list of classic fair foods you can find around town; Part 2.

Fair Minute: James Lileks takes you on a tour of the eerily empty Midway. 2 p.m.