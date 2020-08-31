Monday Aug. 31
Fact Frenzy: Today’s trivia contest challenges how well you know your Minnesota sports teams. Bring your A Game, champ. 9:30 a.m.
Talent contest: We asked for amateur talent, and we got lots of it. Our panel of judges selected the first round of semifinalists. Now it’s your turn to watch and vote here. 10:30 a.m.
Grandstand/Cory Wong: This Twin Cities guitar star has played Madison Square Garden and become a regular on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” He’ll delight the hometown crowd at noonm.
Food Guide: Missing food on a stick and other fair treats? We rounded up classic fair foods you can find around town in a two-part guide starting today.
Conversations: Mayo expert Dr. Gregory Poland speaks with opinion writer Jill Burcum on the rush to develop a vaccine, and how we’ll know it’s safe. 2 p.m.