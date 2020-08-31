Old-school zooming: The roar of race cars revving used to float through the air at the State Fair, mingling with shrieks from the midway and the babble of the animal barns. On Sept. 2, 2002, with Wisconsin racing legend Dick Trickle starting 21st, Gary St. Amant finally won at the State Fair after “trying so hard to win here for so long.” Fans had no idea they had just witnessed the end of a State Fair tradition. A grandstand remodeling meant no more racetrack. As we face a summer with no fair, consider a 1921 race report: “If auto racing were the only feature it would be worth a visit. But when vaudeville, music, auto polo, fireworks, horse racing … Daredevil James and scores of other attractions are put on along with it, it is certainly worth the money.”

Fact Frenzy: Today’s trivia contest challenges how well you know your Minnesota sports teams. Bring your A Game, champ. 9:30 a.m.

Talent contest: We asked for amateur talent, and we got lots of it. Our panel of judges selected the first round of semifinalists. Now it’s your turn to watch and vote here. 10:30 a.m.

Grandstand/Cory Wong: This Twin Cities guitar star has played Madison Square Garden and become a regular on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” He’ll delight the hometown crowd at noonm.

Food Guide: Missing food on a stick and other fair treats? We rounded up classic fair foods you can find around town in a two-part guide starting today.

Conversations: Mayo expert Dr. Gregory Poland speaks with opinion writer Jill Burcum on the rush to develop a vaccine, and how we’ll know it’s safe. 2 p.m.