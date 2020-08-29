Saturday Aug. 29
Fact Frenzy: The Minnesota State Fair may be canceled, but it lives on in our hearts — and in this trivia contest. Today’s topic: How deep is your State Fair love? 9:30 a.m.
Grandstand/Nur-D: The Rosemount-raised rapper, whose stage name reflects his love for comics and video games, is churning out music at a pace that defies quarantine standards. Get ready to dance in the living room at noon.
Food Guide: Local restaurants have always figured prominently at the fair. This year, many are cooking up dishes like they would have had at the State Fair. Part 2 of our restaurant guide.
Conversations: How will schools manage reopening this fall and what happens if COVID-19 throws a curveball? Minnesota Commissioner of Education Mary Cathryn Ricker breaks it down with opinion writer Denise Johnson. 2 p.m.