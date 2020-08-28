A pace never broken: On Sept. 8, 1906, “a great crowd assembled” at the State Fair to witness Minnesota’s most famous horse, Dan Patch, run what would turn out to be the world’s fastest mile by a two-wheel sulky, a record of 1:55 that was later matched but never broken. His owner, entrepreneur Marion Savage, eventually gave his name to a Twin Cities suburb. After an illustrious career traveling the nation in his own train car, Dan Patch retired to the green pastures of Savage Racing Stables. Marion Savage died in 1916, just over a day after the death of his beloved stallion. It’s said he perished of a broken heart. But from Dan Patch Avenue to the hippodrome, the pair’s fame lives on with every beloved horse shown at the fair.

Friday Aug. 28

DIY Fair: This year’s butter carver shows us how to carve our very own princess head from a one-pound block of butter. Follow along and share your work on social media by tagging it #DIYstatefair. 9:30 a.m.

Grandstand/André Cymone: Prince’s original bassist — and childhood friend — this funk-rocker has raised his voice in song that speaks to the Black experience in America. Virtual set at noon.

Food Guide: Local restaurants have always figured prominently at the fair. This year, many are cooking up dishes like they would have had at the State Fair. Find Part 1 of our guide today.

Fair Minute: Columnist James Lileks explores the empty fairgrounds and invites you to take a peek at landmarks you know and (maybe) love. 2 p.m.