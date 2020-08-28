Friday Aug. 28
DIY Fair: This year’s butter carver shows us how to carve our very own princess head from a one-pound block of butter. Follow along and share your work on social media by tagging it #DIYstatefair. 9:30 a.m.
Grandstand/André Cymone: Prince’s original bassist — and childhood friend — this funk-rocker has raised his voice in song that speaks to the Black experience in America. Virtual set at noon.
Food Guide: Local restaurants have always figured prominently at the fair. This year, many are cooking up dishes like they would have had at the State Fair. Find Part 1 of our guide today.
Fair Minute: Columnist James Lileks explores the empty fairgrounds and invites you to take a peek at landmarks you know and (maybe) love. 2 p.m.