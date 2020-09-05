Saturday Sept. 5
Grandstand/Nachito Herrera: A grave case of COVID-19 that landed him in intensive care for 18 days couldn’t stop this powerhouse piano star from Cuba. Noon.
Food Guide: There’s no Dairy Barn for malts and shakes this year, but there are plenty of ice cream options around the Twin Cities that can make you miss the fair less.
DIY Fair: Seed art champion Jill Moe breaks down the basics so you can craft crop art at home. Check out the instructional video starting at 9:30 a.m. and share your seed art masterpiece later on social media with #DIYstatefair.
Fair Minute: Here’s why you should add the 4-H Building to your must-visit list next year, when the shindig is on again. 2 p.m.
Conversations: Gov. Tim Walz on Minnesota's future