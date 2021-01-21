Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn will make her broadcast debut this weekend, serving as an analyst on Olympic Channel and NBCSN telecasts of Alpine skiing events in Europe.

Vonn, whose 82 World Cup victories are the most by any woman, retired from skiing in 2019. The Burnsville native will join Dan Hicks in the broadcast booth for women's downhill and super-G races in Crans Montana, Switzerland. Saturday's downhill will air live at 3 a.m. on Olympic Channel, with a repeat at 3:30 p.m. on NBCSN. Sunday's super-G is live on Olympic Channel at 5 a.m. and repeats on NBCSN at 5:30 p.m.

"It's so special for me to be seeing ski racing through a different lens," Vonn said in a statement. "I'm excited to be commentating for NBC Sports on Olympic Channel and use my expertise in the sport to add color to the stories of the incredible athletes, many of whom I competed against and know very well.''