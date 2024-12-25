Lindsey Vonn thinks her new titanium knee could start a trend in skiing. And pro sports in general

''The last few years of my career were so much different than they are right now. I'm skiing without thinking about my knee, which I really haven't done since I first tore my ACL in 2013. So it's been a long time that I felt this good,'' Vonn said Saturday after placing 14th in a super-G in St. Moritz. ''I'm a little bit older, but honestly I'm a hell of a lot stronger than I once was.''