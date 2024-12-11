Lindsey Vonn savors chance to test out World Cup course as a forerunner in comeback bid at age 40

Notes: Federica Brignone of Italy had the fastest time at 1 minute, 34.13 seconds on a Birds of Prey course that’s new to quite a few racers. Swiss racer Lara Gut-Behrami was 0.39 seconds behind in second. ‘’It’s really nice,‘’ Gut-Behrami said of the course. ‘’Today, with the sunshine, the first run, the slope was on the soft side — easy, skiable side. For the race ... it’s going to going to be way harder, way faster and way more challenging.‘’