Lindsey Vonn faces more criticism for competing at age 40 than Tom Brady, Lewis Hamilton

‘‘But there were a lot of questions that had to do with me as a person and my psychological state and what life is outside of skiing. And that was completely inappropriate and disrespectful and I didn’t deserve it,‘’ Vonn added. " And honestly, no one deserved it. But no one asked Marcel those questions. No one asked Marcel if his life is fulfilled outside of ski racing or if he needed to see a psychologist. That was only directed at me. And that’s pretty (messed) up.‘’