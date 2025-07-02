Lindsey Graham gets GOP primary challenge from André Bauer, South Carolina's former lieutenant gov

CHAPIN, S.C. — Former South Carolina Lt. Gov. André Bauer is mounting a GOP primary challenge to Sen. Lindsey Graham, arguing the incumbent isn't conservative enough to represent the state.
Bauer, a wealthy developer, is a longtime backer of President Donald Trump. His candidacy sets up a midterm grudge match with Graham, a four-term senator whose relationship with Trump has undulated through the years, but who has Trump's endorsement for reelection.
Bauer has described himself as ''a real, America First conservative'' intent on representing what he sees as South Carolina conservatives' true values.
''I think Graham's been there too long, and he votes like it,'' Bauer told The Associated Press Tuesday night. ''I'm guaranteed, I'm conservative, and I don't think he is."
Republicans dominate South Carolina's statewide-elected positions, meaning that the most intense political competition takes place in GOP primaries.
Graham has faced previous primary challenges from the right, with opponents accusing him of kowtowing to Democrats on issues from immigration to climate change. But he also hews to Republican priorities on national security; ahead of last month's U.S. strike on Iranian facilities, Graham called for Trump to ''go all-in'' in backing Israel and destroying Iran's nuclear program.
Graham kicked off his reelection campaign in February, and at least one other Republican has also announced a primary challenge.
He has already secured Trump's endorsement. This week, Graham's campaign announced that Chris LaCivita, a co-campaign manager of Trump's 2024 bid, would serve as a senior adviser. On Tuesday, Abby Zilch, spokeswoman for Graham's campaign, noted that the senator had earned Trump's ''complete and total endorsement,'' adding that Bauer ''has spent his career chasing titles to feed his ego.''