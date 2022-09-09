Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 2022 Enshrinement Ceremony

Where: Springfield, Mass.

When: Saturday, 6 p.m. (red carpet show at 5 p.m.)

How to watch: NBA TV

About inductee Lou Hudson: "Sweet Lou" Hudson, who died in 2014, joins John Kundla (1995) and Kevin McHale (1999) as former members of the Gophers men's basketball team to gain induction into the Naismith Hall of Fame. A Greensboro, N.C., native, Hudson was part of the first Black recruiting class for the Gophers, along with Archie Clark and Don Yates. Hudson was an All-America selection in 1965, averaging 20.4 points and 8.9 rebounds. He had a 13-year career in the NBA, mostly for the Atlanta Hawks, and was a six-time All-Star. Presenters will be Spencer Haywood and Jamaal Wilkes.

About inductee Lindsay Whalen: A Hutchinson native, Whalen broke the all-time Minnesota high school scoring record and helped turn around the Gophers program. She helped lead Minnesota to the NCAA Sweet 16 in 2003 and then took Minnesota on a magical ride to the Women's Final Four in 2004. She went on to lead the Lynx to four WNBA titles and won two gold medals with the U.S. national team. She is now entering her fourth season as the Gophers head coach. Presenters will be Dawn Staley and Charles Barkley.

Rest of class: Swin Cash, Larry Costello, Hugh Evans, Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Del Harris, Bob Huggins, George Karl, Radivoj Korac, Theresa Shank-Grentz, Marianne Stanley.