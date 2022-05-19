Marwan Miller, who has spent the last six seasons as an assistant at Ohio University, has been hired by Gophers women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen.

Miller will fill the vacancy created when associate head coach Carly Thibault-DuDonis left her position to become head coach of the women's basketball team at Fairfield University earlier this year.

"Marwan will represent the University of Minnesota on and off the court with a vast knowledge of the game of basketball,'' Whalen said in a news release. "Marwan has helped develop several student-athletes who have earned numerous awards during his time at Ohio. He has experience coaching players to their fullest potential on both side of the court.''

In Miller's six seasons as an Ohio assistant, the Bobcats finished with a record of 121-64, including one season with 30 wins and another with 26.

Miller helped coach Cece Hooks while at Ohio. Hooks, one of the best players in Ohio program history, was in Lynx training camp this spring.

"I am excited to be a part of this coaching staff and get to Minneapolis,'' Miller said. "I'm so thrilled to get the chance to learn more about the game from a Hall of Famer. This position is truly a dream come true for me.''

While Miller was at Ohio, the Bobcats had four post-season appearances, reaching the WNIT quarterfinals in 2019.

Prior to his time at Ohio, Miller was the offensive coordinator at Saint Francis (Pa.) during the 2016-17 season, when that team averaged 74.5 points a game.