LOS ANGELES — Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child.
The ''Mean Girls'' star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing an image of a baby onesie with ''Coming soon...'' written on it. The post was captioned ''We are blessed and excited!''
Lohan married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, People magazine reported.
A message sent to Lohan's representative was not immediately returned.
The 36-year-old actor, who was once a tabloid mainstay, has lived overseas for several years and kept a lower public profile.
She recently returned to acting, starring in Netflix's ''Falling for Christmas'' last year, and stars in the streaming service's upcoming romantic comedy ''Irish Wish.''
More from Star Tribune
Politics Fate of gun control, marijuana and Social Security tax repeal uncertain in Minnesota Senate
More from Star Tribune
Politics Fate of gun control, marijuana and Social Security tax repeal uncertain in Minnesota Senate
More from Star Tribune
Politics Fate of gun control, marijuana and Social Security tax repeal uncertain in Minnesota Senate
More from Star Tribune
Politics Fate of gun control, marijuana and Social Security tax repeal uncertain in Minnesota Senate
More from Star Tribune
Politics Fate of gun control, marijuana and Social Security tax repeal uncertain in Minnesota Senate
More from Star Tribune
Politics Fate of gun control, marijuana and Social Security tax repeal uncertain in Minnesota Senate
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
Oprah Winfrey reflects on book club, announces 100th pick
For her 100th book club pick, Oprah Winfrey relied on the same instincts she has drawn upon from the start: Does the story move her? Does she think about it for days after? In a work of fiction, do the characters seem real to her?
Celebrities
Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy in Instagram post
Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child.
World
Andrey Kurkov, Maryse Condé on International Booker list
Ukrainian novelist Andrey Kurkov and acclaimed Guadeloupe-born writer Maryse Condé are among 13 contenders announced Tuesday for the International Booker Prize for translated fiction.
Nation
In unusual step, U2 reinterprets 40 of its best-known songs
In reimagining 40 of their best-known songs, U2 recognized that many fans would experience them through earphones connected to a device in their pockets — rather than being belted out onstage.
Nation
No Harvey Weinstein retrial on rape, sex assault charges
Los Angeles prosecutors told a judge Tuesday that they will not retry Harvey Weinstein on rape and sexual assault charges involving two women.