Lindor slams Phillies again and buries memory of slow start in 2024

NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor is off to a smashing start, for a change.
And on Monday night, he picked up right where he left off against the Philadelphia Phillies.
The star shortstop stayed red-hot by homering twice and finishing with four RBIs as the New York Mets held off their NL East rivals 5-4 in the opener of a three-game series.
New York (16-7) extended its division lead to three games over Philadelphia in the first meeting between the teams since last October, when the Mets eliminated the Phillies from the playoffs with a 4-1 victory in Game 4 of their Division Series at Citi Field.
Lindor delivered the knockout blow in that one with a sixth-inning grand slam. This time, he launched his second consecutive leadoff homer and then a three-run shot in the seventh that landed around the same spot in right-center as his pivotal drive in the NLDS.
''Pretty similar to what happened last year,'' Mets pitcher Tylor Megill said.
It was the 20th multihomer game for Lindor at shortstop. The only players with more are Alex Rodriguez (33) and Ernie Banks (24).
The four-time All-Star has four home runs in the last four games, including a walk-off shot. He's batting .325 with five homers and 13 RBIs since he went 0 for 11 in the first series of the season against the Houston Astros.