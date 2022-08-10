NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor scored three runs, tying a franchise record by crossing the plate in 13 consecutive games, and the New York Mets breezed to their sixth straight win, 10-2 over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Lindor finished 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run single in the second inning that increased his RBI total to 82, matching Jose Reyes in 2006 for the most by a Mets shortstop. Lindor reached the mark in his 111th game, 42 fewer than Reyes played that year.

His run-scoring streak is the longest in the majors this season and matched David Wright (July 13-29, 2008) for the longest in Mets history.

Taijuan Walker (10-3) pitched six solid innings to reach double-digit wins for the first time since he went 11-8 for Seattle in 2015. Trade-deadline addition Daniel Vogelbach drove in three runs, Tyler Naquin homered and Pete Alonso had three hits for the NL East-leading Mets.

New York has the second-best record in the majors (73-39) and outscored Cincinnati 21-5 in the three-game sweep. The Mets have not trailed during their six-game run, winning every game by three runs or more.

T.J. Zeuch (0-1) lost his Reds debut, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts in four innings. Zeuch, who grew up about half an hour from Cincinnati, is the 57th player to appear in a game for the Reds this season, tying the team record set in 2003. He appeared in 13 games for Toronto from 2019-21.

Lindor walked and scored the Mets' second run in the first. His single in the second made it 4-0.

Walker allowed two runs on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Joey Votto had an RBI double for Cincinnati in the fourth and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jake Fraley.

IF YOU BUILD IT, THEY WILL PLAY

With the Reds set to face the Chicago Cubs in Thursday's "Field of Dreams" game in Dyersville, Iowa, manager David Bell rewatched the 1989 movie the field was built for. He said his favorite part was the sparseness of the game between the ghostly legends.

"It's kind of like the modern-day version of it where it's just about the game," Bell said. "That's kind of the goal as a player, to go out there and imagine that it's just you and the ball and your teammates and kind of trying to win a baseball game and there's nothing going on around you. I wonder if it'll feel like that a little bit."

WOMEN'S DAY

The Mets held their first Women's Day at Citi Field. The club honored Shannon Dalton Forde, who was a public-relations executive with the team from 1994 until her death from breast cancer in 2016, with a pregame video tribute.

Mets players walked to the plate to songs by female artists, including Alanis Morrissette's "You Oughta Know" for Mark Canha, the Spice Girls' "Wannabe" for James McCann, Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" for Brandon Nimmo and Kelis' "Milkshake" for Daniel Vogelbach.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: RHP Art Warren (forearm) tossed a scoreless inning Tuesday for Single-A Dayton. Bell said Warren would likely get at least one more outing in the minors before being activated. ... RHP Jeff Hoffman (forearm) was expected to begin throwing Wednesday or Thursday. ... RHP Robert Dugger (right shoulder) remains shut down from throwing.

Mets: RF Starling Marte got the day off after starting each of the first 17 games following the All-Star Break.

UP NEXT

Reds: LHP Nick Lodolo (3-3, 4.40 ERA) is slated to start against the Cubs in Iowa.

Mets: RHP Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98) will start the opener of a three-game series against visiting Philadelphia on Friday.

