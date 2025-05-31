Lindor homers from both sides and Soto snaps hitless streak as Mets top Rockies 4-2

Lindor launched his 25th career leadoff homer and fifth this season. New York has won 25 straight games in which he's gone deep since July 9, 2024, the longest such streak in team history. ... Freeland is 0-9 in 15 starts since his most recent win on Sept. 8, 2024, at Milwaukee. The left-hander has received 16 runs of support in 12 outings this year. Giants right-hander Justin Verlander is the only other pitcher to make at least 10 starts this season without earning a win.