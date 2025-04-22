Lindor hits 2 more homers and the Mets hang on to beat the Phillies 5-4

NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor hit two more home runs, including a leadoff shot for the second consecutive day, and the New York Mets held off the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 on Monday night in the first meeting this season between the NL East rivals.
Jesse Winker also went deep as the first-place Mets won their fifth straight game and improved to 10-1 at home. After the Phillies scored four times in the ninth inning, Edwin Díaz struck out Trea Turner and Bryce Harper to earn his sixth save.
Tylor Megill (3-2) allowed one hit and matched a career high by striking out 10 over 5 1/3 scoreless innings.
Lindor drove the fifth pitch from Aaron Nola (0-5) off the facing of the second deck in right field. Last year's NL MVP runner-up made it 5-0 in the seventh with a three-run homer to right-center — just about the same spot at Citi Field where his grand slam last October helped the Mets eliminate the Phillies with a 4-1 victory in Game 4 of their Division Series.
Lindor has five home runs this season — four in the last four games, including a walk-off shot. It was his 20th multihomer game at shortstop. The only players with more are Alex Rodriguez (33) and Ernie Banks (24).
Philadelphia mounted a comeback in the ninth. J.T. Realmuto hit an RBI single against Max Kranick before Bryson Stott launched a three-run homer off Díaz. But the star closer then shut the door.
Nola was charged with four runs and seven hits in a season-high 6 1/3 innings.
