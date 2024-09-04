Lindor and Peterson lead streaking Mets to 7-2 win over fading Red Sox

Red Sox: SS Trevor Story, sidelined since April 6 by a dislocated left shoulder, could be close to coming off the injured list. Story had a scheduled day off at Triple-A Worcester after playing five innings Monday in his second rehab game — and first appearance at shortstop. He's slated to play shortstop again Wednesday and doesn't necessarily need to play nine innings there before rejoining the Red Sox, Cora said. ... RHP Liam Hendriks will make another rehab appearance Wednesday for Worcester and then hopefully pitch again Thursday at Triple-A. Boston would like the veteran reliever to get through back-to-back outings before returning to the big leagues. Hendriks has been out all season following Tommy John surgery.