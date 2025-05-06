Lindor and Alonso go deep for the Mets, who hold on late for a 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks

But the D-backs closed the gap in the eighth, loading the bases with no outs when reliever Dedniel Núñez walked three straight in his first major league outing this season after coming off the injured list. Reed Garrett entered and struck out Pavin Smith, but Josh Naylor's single made it 5-2 and Eugenio Suarez followed with a two-run single off the center-field wall that cut the margin to 5-4.