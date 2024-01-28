CALGARY, Alberta — Elias Lindholm scored a power-play goal late in the second period and Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves as the Calgary Flames snapped a four-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

The last-place Blackhawks (14-34-2) have been shut out in two consecutive games, three of their last four and four of the past six. Minus injured rookie star Connor Bedard, they've lost 10 straight on the road and are winless in their last 20 away from home (0-19-1). The franchise record is 22 games (0-20-2) set in 1950-51.

It was the 20th career shutout and second this season for Markstrom, who improved to 14-13-2 as Calgary (22-22-5) finished a 2-4-0 homestand.

Petr Mrazek stopped 30 shots for Chicago but fell to 12-19-1.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Return from the All-Star break to host Minnesota on Feb. 7.

Flames: Play at Boston on Feb. 6 in their first game after the break.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL