SAINT CHARLES, Mo. — Chris Childs knocked down the game-winning jumper with two seconds left in overtime to lift Lindenwood to a 77-76 win over Idaho State on Wednesday night.

Childs scored 23 points and added 10 rebounds for the Lions (3-4). Kevin Caldwell Jr. scored 20 points while going 9 of 19 (2 for 5 from distance), and added eight rebounds. Cam Burrell recorded 19 points and finished 8 of 9 from the field.

The Bengals (1-4) were led in scoring by Jared Rodriguez, who finished with 19 points and two steals. AJ Burgin added 11 points and six rebounds for Idaho State. Jay Nagle also recorded 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.