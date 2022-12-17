SAINT CHARLES, Mo. — Tommie Williams had 14 points in Lindenwood's 77-42 victory over Knox on Saturday.
Williams added four steals for the Lions (5-6). Keenon Cole scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Chris Childs shot 3 for 11 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals.
The Prairie Fire (2-9) were led by Jordan Rayner, who recorded 10 points. Cade Windham added seven points and seven rebounds for Knox. Matthew Garife also recorded seven points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
No. 17 Mississippi St. tops Nicholls, wins streak hits 11
Dashawn Davis made two clutch free throws with 5.6 seconds remaining and Tolu Smith had 15 points and eight rebounds to help No. 17 Mississippi State hold off Nicholls State 68-66 on Saturday.
Sports
UAPB defeats Ecclesia 104-50
Shaun Doss' 24 points — with the help of 11-for-12 shooting from the foul line — helped UAPB defeat Ecclesia 104-50 on Saturday.
Sports
NC Central beats Jackson State in Deion Sanders' final game
Deion Sanders was sentimental before his final game at Jackson State, and those emotions grew after coming up short in the Celebration Bowl for the second straight year.
Sports
Olivari's 30 lead Rice over Northwestern State 110-73
Quincy Olivari's 30 points led Rice over Northwestern State 110-73 on Saturday.
Sports
After buzzer beat to force OT, Tar Heels beat Ohio St 89-84
Pete Nance made a jumper at the buzzer to force overtime, RJ Davis iced a much-needed victory for scuffling North Carolina with two late free throws, and the Tar Heels beat No. 23 Ohio State 89-84 on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic.