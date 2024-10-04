The Gophers and Trojans share a common result. Two weeks ago, USC traveled to Michigan and left with a 27-24 loss. Last week, the Gophers left Michigan Stadium with a loss by that same score. The Trojans fell to the Wolverines when the hosts drove 89 yards in 10 plays to score the decisive touchdown with 37 seconds left. The Gophers lost when their 21-point fourth-quarter rally ended with 1:37 left after their successful onside kick recovery at the Michigan 37-yard line was ruled offsides.