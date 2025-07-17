Lin-Manuel Miranda will turn 'Hamilton' 10th anniversary into a fundraiser for immigration services

Lin-Manuel Miranda plans to use the 10th anniversary Broadway performance of his award-winning cultural phenomenon ''Hamilton'' as a fundraiser for a coalition of nonprofits providing immigration services.
The Aug. 6 performance of ''Hamilton'' at Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre is expected to raise about $3 million for the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition, 14 nonprofits ranging from the Hispanic Federation and National Immigration Law Center to the Haitian Bridge Alliance and the Tahirih Justice Center. The donation will come from Miranda, the Miranda Family and Miranda Family Fund, and the ''Hamilton'' cast.
It seemed like a fitting tribute to ''Hamilton'' and its inspiration, Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, Miranda told The Associated Press, though he recognizes that Hamilton wouldn't have called himself an immigrant.
''His narrative in our country kind of mirrors that of an immigrant story,'' Miranda said. ''He did not grow up here. He didn't come from England. He came from the Caribbean, escaping harsh circumstances. And he really helped shape this country.''
Miranda did exclusively reveal some plans for the special, invite-only ''Hamilton'' anniversary show and the preshow reception that he will host. Fans already know the possibilities after the special ''Hamilton'' medley at the Tonys in June. Even the audience will be ''stacked,'' he said, since every actor who has ever performed during the show's Broadway run will be invited to be in the audience to watch the show's current Broadway cast that night. ''We're working on something special for the curtain call and another nice special thing after that,'' Miranda said. ''That's about all I can say.''
The bulk of the invites have gone to winners selected from a Prizeo sweepstakes, where entrants donated at least $10 to the Immigrants coalition. A few dozen VIP packages, ranging from $2,500 to $10,000, will be available Thursday through the Hispanic Federation, with proceeds also going to the coalition.
''One of America's greatest exports -- at least for me growing up -- was the immigration narrative,'' Miranda said. ''So many people I know… came to this country from somewhere else seeking a better life and then helped make this country better by being here. And I believe that's one of the greatest promises, one of greatest things about the American experiment, and I'll continue to fight for that and support organizations that are helping that cause.''
Immigrant-serving nonprofits welcome #Hamilten support