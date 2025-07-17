Lin-Manuel Miranda will turn 'Hamilton' 10th anniversary into a fundraiser for immigration services

Miranda did exclusively reveal some plans for the special, invite-only ''Hamilton'' anniversary show and the preshow reception that he will host. Fans already know the possibilities after the special ''Hamilton'' medley at the Tonys in June. Even the audience will be ''stacked,'' he said, since every actor who has ever performed during the show's Broadway run will be invited to be in the audience to watch the show's current Broadway cast that night. ''We're working on something special for the curtain call and another nice special thing after that,'' Miranda said. ''That's about all I can say.''