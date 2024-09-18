Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis on their 'Warriors' musical concept album with Lauryn Hill

MIRANDA: It was a movie that lived kind of in my brain before I was even really forming memory. And then a college classmate sent me an email in 2009 after ''In the Heights'' came out. He was working as an assistant to one of the producers of the film, Larry Gordon, and said, '''Warriors' the musical, what do you think?'' And I wrote him a detailed email about how it would never work. But he incepted me, in just asking the question. And so, you know, cut to many years later and I've just finished my first run of performing in ''Hamilton,'' and I kind of thought, ''What do I want to do next?'' And ''Warriors'' was in there already, kind of raising its hand and being like, ''You've lowkey been thinking about me since 2009.''