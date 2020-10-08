Some fans will be allowed after all at Minnesota high school volleyball matches.

Each team at indoor events will be allowed up to two spectators per participant, according to a Twitter post Thursday from John Millea of the Minnesota State High School League. Spectators must be wearing masks and be separated by at least six feet between household or spectator groups, not to exceed 25% of the event space's capacity.

The changes stem from updated guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education as volleyball resumes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously the high school league had said fans would not be allowed at indoor sports events.

The first volleyball matches of the season begin Thursday.

Millea later tweeted that the change "came without warning,'' putting school administrators "in a tough spot since they planned for no spectators at indoor events.''

He added, "Schools must require advanced reservations and/or ticketing. Walk-ins, impromptu purchases or admittance will not be allowed. Names, phone number, and/or e-mail must be collected as part of the reservation so that quick notification can be done if an individual develops COVID-19.''

It's not immediately clear how the change affects girls' swimming and diving, which has not allowed fans to this point and wraps up its regular season next week.

Indoor winter sports including basketball, hockey, wrestling, gymnastics, boys' swimming and dance team are set to resume in the coming weeks.

Separately, a legal challenge was filed Monday against the high school league, asserting on behalf of four high school athletes that the league engaged in "arbitrary and unlawful decisionmaking" in prohibiting fans at indoor venues and allowing no more than 250 people at outside events.

