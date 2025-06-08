‘Lilo & Stitch' cruises to No. 1 again; John Wick spinoff ‘Ballerina' dances to 2nd place

According to studio estimates Sunday, ''From the World of John Wick: Ballerina'' earned $25 million from 3,409 theaters in the U.S. and Canada. Several weeks ago it was tracking to open in the $35 to $40 million range, but that was adjusted down several times. Ultimately, it still came in lower than forecasts. The movie, directed by Len Wiseman, makes a sideline character out of Keanu Reeves' John Wick and focuses on Ana de Armas. It takes place during the events of ''John Wick 3.''