'Lilo & Stitch' passes 'Sinners' to become 2nd highest grossing film of 2025

''Lilo & Stich'' and ''Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning'' dominated the box office charts again after fueling a record-breaking Memorial Day weekend. Theaters in the U.S. and Canada had several new films to offer this weekend as well, including Sony's family friendly ''Karate Kid: Legends'' and the A24 horror movie ''Bring Her Back. '' According to studio estimates Sunday, it added up to a robust $149 million post-holiday weekend that's up over 120% from the same timeframe last year.