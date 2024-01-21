Milwaukee Bucks (29-13, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (4-38, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee faces the Detroit Pistons after Damian Lillard scored 45 points in the Bucks' 141-135 win against the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons are 1-8 against division opponents. Detroit is 2-24 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bucks are 7-6 against opponents from the Central Division. Milwaukee is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 44.3 rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 11.4.

The Pistons score 112.4 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 120.6 the Bucks allow. The Bucks average 124.6 points per game, 1.6 more than the 123.0 the Pistons allow to opponents.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Bucks won 141-135 in the last matchup on Jan. 20.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ausar Thompson is shooting 46.5% and averaging 8.5 points for the Pistons. Alec Burks is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Brook Lopez is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.8 points and 11.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 1-9, averaging 119.3 points, 42.3 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.9 points per game.

Bucks: 5-5, averaging 123.5 points, 43.8 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.1 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out (knee), Isaiah Stewart: day to day (ankle), Monte Morris: out (quad).

Bucks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.