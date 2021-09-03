I took a drive to Fargo, and, as usual, did not take the freeway. This may surprise some — is there any other way? Did you drive through fields? If so, how're the crops doing?

We always like to think we're the sort of person who wants to know how the crops are doing. Keeps us in touch with Greater Minnesota. When it rains, as it did last week, we think "good for the farmers," as if A) this wisdom is bred deep in our psyche, and B) somehow wet streets in Edina mean the corn will leap up a foot in Pipestone.

Anyway. I went up Hwy. 10, which is nothing like I-94. There are towns spread out along the road. You see the state up close. It takes longer, but it's more interesting in every way. If you're heading out for Labor Day, I recommend it, but I have some warnings about the roads.

In Elk River construction has narrowed the eastbound road to one lane. There are traffic signals. The backup stretched to Montana. Babies conceived the previous day will be eligible for preschool by the time it takes to get through. You get a hopeless feeling when you're heading the other way, and see cars joining the end of the line with no idea how long the obstruction lasts. You cannot warn them. It's like going back in time to warn the Titanic, only to see it pull away from the dock.

No, you say, it's nothing like that. First of all, you could send a telegram to the Titanic. The people in line in Elk River will not be dropped in freezing water. "Women and children first" does not apply. Also, if you have a time machine, which is unlikely, you could just go back again, and get there earlier.

Anyway, avoid that road. On the way back, I decided to cut through Clear Lake and pick up I-94 at Clearwater — a good plan! Guess you could say I was "thinking Clearly!"

No, you say, it's the difference between an adjective and an adverb.

Thank you. Stop reading and go away. When I got on 94, though, it was nothing but orange barrels. No shoulder. Speed limit of 60, everyone doing 70 and driving bumper-to-bumper. One guy braked a mile ahead, and so many airbags went off that the highway looked like a bag of jumbo-sized Jet-Puffed Marshmallows. So avoid that.

I got off as soon as possible and took a two-lane south, winding through farmland. Bliss and peace. It's so much more relaxing than the madness of the interstate, especially when you realize you're never going to pass this tractor doing 20. At first you hate that tractor, but then you realize "the farmers need it," and you sink into a Zen state of acceptance.

When I took Hwy. 55 into the Cities, I saw those big white dots, spaced at regular intervals. For a moment I thought they were social-distancing decals. The signs explained: for safety, stay two dots apart.

The cars were one dot apart, at best. If you tried to maintain a two-dot distance, the car behind you would soon be two dots behind, except these would be the dots you find on a dice cube.

Were we always such bad drivers? And by "we," of course, I mean you. I know what I'm doing, except when I cut through the fields to avoid a jam. Turns out the farmers don't need that.

