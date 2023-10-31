MUSIC

Lil Yachty

The soft-voiced Georgia rapper whose first hit took a dig at our state — "Cold like Minnesota! Cold like Minnesota!" — has taken many more odd and unpredictable turns in the seven years since. His newest album, "Let's Start Here," features sultry and trippy electro-R&B tunes largely devoid of rapping. His tour follows suit with a slow-funking all-female band, whose impressive performance with him for PBS-TV's "Austin City Limits" recently aired. Should be a hot night in Minnesota. (7 p.m. Thu., the Fillmore, 525 N. 5th St., Mpls., $59, 15 & older, livenation.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Judy Collins

Last year, after 61 years in the music business, the great folk-singer-turned-art-song vocalist finally released her first album of all original material, "Spellbound." She's written and recorded her own tunes before, but she's always been better known as an interpreter of material by Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen and others. Fans can experience both sides now of the "Send in the Clowns" hitmaker and storyteller in an intimate duo show. (7:30 p.m. Thu., Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av., S., Mpls., $79-$129, Eventbrite.com)

JON BREAM

John Oates

Daryl Hall's been here as a solo act recently. So it's Oates' turn. He's never been as prolific a solo artist, though he's released five albums under his name, all in this century. The most recent, 2018's "Arkansas," found him exploring Delta blues and old-time music. This year, he dropped three new tunes, including the electric blues "Too Late to Break Your Fall." Expect a mix of solo material and Hall & Oates hits. (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. Mon., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $55-$75, dakotacooks.com)

J.B.

Abraham Alexander

He's opened for fellow Fort Worth singer and friend Leon Bridges and drawn ample comparisons, but this soulful Texas singer/songwriter has a sound and story all his own. His debut album, "SEA/SONS," is laced with haunting falsetto and bluesy, deep-bellowed emotions and features a cool list of supportive guests, including Mavis Staples and Gary Clark Jr. His back story includes an early upbringing in Greece and a tragedy that left him orphaned in his teens. This is the first chance to get to know him here, but he's also been tapped to open the Current's birthday bash at First Ave in January. (9 p.m. Sun., Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., $22-$25, icehousempls.com)

C.R.

Audra McDonald

America's queen of musical theater is just an Oscar short of the EGOT, as she's won a record six Tonys, two Grammys and an Emmy. For now, a 2016 National Medal of Arts may have to do. Known for TV roles on "Private Practice" and "The Good Fight," she's also renowned as an operatic soprano. This concert with conductor Andy Einhorn and the Minnesota Orchestra will show off her magnificent voice and stage presence as she sings an evening's worth of art song, show tunes and pop. (7 p.m. Sat., Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $65-$125, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Minnesota Bach Ensemble

It's been 10 years since a group of Minnesota Orchestra musicians started presenting concerts full of J.S. Bach. To open its season, it stays in the baroque era but heads west toward England for symphonies and concerto grosso by William Boyce and Charles Avison and selections from a Henry Purcell opera. And harpsichordist Tami Morse will bring a little Italian to the program with a pair of Domenico Scarlatti sonatas. (3 p.m. Sun. and 7 p.m. Mon., Antonello Hall, MacPhail Center for Music, 501 S. 2nd St., Mpls., $10-$35, mnbach.org)

R.H.

FILM

'Titanic the Musical'

The rarely performed Broadway show (sinking an enormous cruise ship is not easy to do onstage) earned five Tony Awards, including best musical, in its original 1997 run. A new production, currently touring in the United Kingdom, has been captured so it can be shown in movie theaters on this side of the Atlantic. (3 p.m. Sat., 7 p.m. Nov. 8, prices vary at different theaters, fathomevents.com)

CHRIS HEWITT

DANCE

'Deep River'

San Francisco-based choreographer Alonzo King brings his Lines Ballet to Minneapolis for a piece made for the company's 40th anniversary. "Deep River" blends Black and Jewish spiritual music as an underscore to King's ethereal vocabulary, a loose fluidity that's swimmingly contemporary. MacArthur "Genius" Fellow Jason Moran created the score, highlighting the talents of Grammy-winning vocal powerhouse Lisa Fischer. Moran's score features saxophonist Pharoah Sanders, composer Maurice Ravel and poet James Weldon Johnson. (7:30 p.m. Thu., Northrop, 84 SE. Church St., Mpls., $49-$73, 612-624-2345, northrop.umn.edu)

SHEILA REGAN

COMEDY

Tom Papa

The amiable stand-up should feel right at home at the Fitzgerald Theater. He was the comic-in-residence for Chris Thile's short-lived radio program "Live From Here," which used the St. Paul venue as its home base. Since that show ended in 2020, Papa has continued to tour with his "I'm-OK-you're-OK" shtick and recently released his latest book, "We're All in This Together ... : So Make Some Room." Both offer a welcome reprieve from his peers' brand of pessimistic humor. (7 p.m. Sat., Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul. $35.50. first-avenue.com)

NEAL JUSTIN

THEATER

'Cold Planet, Warm Heart'

What if a space alien landed in a small Minnesota town? That is the premise of this new musical by book-writer and lyricist Daniel Pinkerton and composer Robert Elhai, who is most famous for orchestrating "The Lion King" and "The Pirates of the Caribbean." The pair collaborated on an adaptation of Chekhov's "The Lady With a Lap Dog" in 2017. In this new work, undocumented alien Wubu is rescued by a barista who speaks 30 languages. Ariel Pinkerton plays Wubu and Jen Scott directs. (Nov. 4-19: 7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. with a special 7:30 p.m. show Nov. 13. Crane Theater, 2303 NE. Kennedy St., Mpls. $25. cranetheater.com)

ROHAN PRESTON

'Anon(ymous)'

Since the show premiered at Children's Theatre Company in 2006, Naomi Iizuka's retelling of Homer's "Odyssey" has been much produced across the country. The 90-minute play's themes around a young refugee's search for home and family resonate. With this production that launches Full Circle Theater's new season, the company also is bringing the lights up at Park Square Theatre, which is still digging out of a fiscal hole. Dominique Jones stars as title character and Stephanie Lein Walseth directs. (7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends Nov. 19. Park Square Theatre, 20 W. 7th Place, St. Paul. Pay-as-you-are-able. fullcircletheatermn.org)

R.P.

ART

Hazel Belvo

In her retrospective "For Love," Minnesota-based artist Hazel Belvo focuses on love as the guiding force of her artwork. Surveying over 70 years of the feminist artist's oeuvre, the show considers the work of women artists, care and social change. From early abstractions to paintings of nature and intimate sketches, Belvo uses color to explore the world. Belvo is co-founder of the Women's Art Registry of Minnesota (WARM) and former chair of the Department of Fine Arts at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design. (Ends May 24. Minnesota Museum of American Art, 350 N. Robert St., St. Paul. Free. Opens Saturday. Hours Thu.-Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 651-797-2571 or mmaa.org)

ALICIA ELER

Yunior Rebollar

Cuba-born Yunior Rebollar's exhibition "Multidimensional" expresses the artist's exploration into color, texture, joyfulness and Blackness. The mixed-media artist started working with the U.S.-Cuba Artist Exchange in 2015, traveling to the very culturally different place that is Minnesota, where his exposure to inspirations such as rap and musical lyrics evolved his artistic practice. His show marks the first exhibition in Juxtaposition Arts' new gallery space. (2007 Emerson Av. N., free, hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Thu., ends Nov. 17, 612-588-1148 or juxtapositionarts.org)

A.E.

FAMILY

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live

Toddlers' beloved little tiger gets to be royalty for a day in this musical production. Daniel Tiger, Miss Elaina, Katerina Kittycat and the gang head to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe, where he learns what it takes to be a king. The musical theater show includes fan favorite songs from the PBS Kids show as well as new music and surprises. (2 p.m. Sat., $33.75-$53.75, State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., hennepintheatretrust.org)