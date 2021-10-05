Over the river and down "Old Town Road" we'll go to the KDWB Jingle Ball this holiday season, as the annual pop music marathon will feature Lil Nas X's first official concert in the Twin Cities on Dec. 6 at Xcel Energy Center.

The 22-year-old Georgia rapper — who's saddling up to ride past one-hit-wonder status with his new album, "Montero" — tops off a hip-hop-heavy Jingle Ball lineup that also includes: Australia singer/rapper the Kid Laroi, of "Stay" fame (a collaboration with Justin Bieber); veteran hitmakers the Black Eyed Peas, performing sans Fergie; "Icy Girl" rapper Saweetie; Canadian teen Tate McRae; and newcomers Bazzi, Dixie D'Amelio and Tai Verde.

Tickets go on sale Friday (Oct. 8) at noon via Ticketmaster at prices to be announced, with pre-sale options and on-air giveaways happening in the meantime.

Once again, the bigwigs at the iHeartMedia radio chain have relegated the Twin Cities installment of their national Jingle Ball tour to a Monday night. Dua Lipa is also featured on the lineup in some other cities but not ours, though she's due to play her own concert at Target Center on March 8.

Lil Nas X's only other appearance on a Twin Cities stage was a surprise performance at 2019's Soundset hip-hop festival right when "Old Town Road" was starting its trajectory to become the year's biggest song. At Soundset, he made light of the fact that folks only knew him from the one song; so he performed one other song (and only one other song) to prove them wrong. Here's hoping we get to hear a few more this time around.