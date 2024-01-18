POP/ROCK

Lil Nas X, "J Christ"

Lil Nas X has returned using what's worked for him before: an evangelical-baiting song title and a video that twists biblical imagery, with the rapper/singer being crucified and then reappearing as Noah. (He also goes one-on-one with the devil on a basketball court and shimmies as a cheerleader with a skirt and pompoms.) The underlying song is solid but secondary: a piano lick, a percussive melody and a blunt attempt at notoriety. The hook is "Bitch, I'm bad like J. Christ," but another line is the point: "Is he 'bout to give 'em something viral?" Let the algorithms decide.

JON PARELES, New York Times

Ariana Grande, "Yes, And?"

Grande returns with a thumping, crimson-lipped kiss-off, a feather-light confection safely — but still enjoyably — in her comfort zone. She has been filming the movie version of the smash musical "Wicked" since her 2020 album "Positions," so this comeback single lets her have some fun with the house-music revival (à la Beyoncé's "Break My Soul") that has become popular in her absence. The most obvious sonic reference that Grande and her fellow writers and producers Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh are conjuring here is Madonna's "Vogue," and though the song does its best to seem like a communal rallying cry, its most pointed lyrics are about the particular and seemingly vexing experience of being Ariana Grande. "Don't comment on my body, do not reply," she intones on a suddenly serious spoken-word bridge. "Your business is yours and mine is mine." It's a relief when the beat returns and she once again ascends, blithely resuming her dance on air.

LINDSAY ZOLADZ, New York Times

Jeymes Samuel, D'Angelo and Jay-Z, "I Want You Forever"

These three are in no particular hurry on this loose, sprawling 9 1/2-minute reverie from the soundtrack of Samuel's new film "The Book of Clarence." "All I want to say is that I love you so much, I don't want to be without you," the elusive D'Angelo croons repeatedly, until his language seems to liquefy. Under such hypnosis, even Jay sounds uncharacteristically chill, but his laid-back flow can't hide the heartbreak in his words: "Slept on the couch, 'cause the bed ain't a bed without you."

LINDSAY ZOLADZ, New York Times

Sheryl Crow, "Evolution"

She ponders artificial intelligence in her new song. She hears her music deep-faked on the radio; she wonders, "Where are we headed in this paradise?/We are passengers and there's no one at the wheel." The song is a broad-shouldered rock anthem, bolstered by strings and a squealing lead-guitar solo. It posits the superiority of human feelings and hopes for a "grand solution," but the best odds Crow can offer are "maybe."

JON PARELES, New York Times

