I did not have serious statewide river flooding on my 2024 weather bingo card. Minnesota's erratic weather can still shock and awe.

Perspective is in order. A year ago we were dealing with smoke, heat and drought. Only .93 inches of rain fell at MSP in June 2023. June 2024? A whopping 7.27 — 3 inches wetter than average for the month. Towns in southern Minnesota have seen closer to a foot of rain.

June temperatures have been near normal with spurts of warmth but no gasp-worthy heat yet. No 90 degree temperatures in the Twin Cities as of late June? I'm OK with that.

Winds ease Sunday with sunshine and low 70s. Dew points in the 40s will make it feel like a cool, crisp, comfortable day in late September. Soak up a flawless blue sky because the next surge of showers arrives Monday night into Tuesday.

There is moderate confidence we'll see low 80s for July 4th. A few storms may flare up by evening; a better chance of storms Friday — then nicer, sunnier weather next weekend.