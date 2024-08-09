Like pit crews but in weightlifting. How loaders keep the Olympic sport going

''We just practiced how to load the bar, what are some of the protocols that we have to follow in order for everything to be perfect and to look perfect, as well, because it is the Olympics, so everything needs to be in order,'' loader Lea Marie Antonio said. ''They told us there have been no mistakes since London 2012, so no mistakes were made in the loadings of the bars in the Olympics since 2012. I think if we don't make a mistake, we can call it a good night.''