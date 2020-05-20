Stronger Hurricanes - Few Weekend Puddles



The world is warming, which brings new opportunities and threats. On Monday new research released by NOAA and the University of Wisconsin found that hurricanes are, in fact, getting stronger with time.

93 percent of warming is going into the world's oceans, which fuel hurricane formation. Analyzing 40 years of satellite data, researchers discovered that the odds of reaching Category 3 strength or higher has gone up by 8 percent every decade.

Oceanfront property? I'd rather rent than buy.

Our weather keeps on improving, with a slow warming trend into Saturday, when highs may finally top 80 degrees. Dry weather persists into Friday afternoon, but T-showers straggle into town late Friday and linger into Sunday. A soggy start should mellow into a partly sunny on Memorial Day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80F; possibly the best day of the holiday weekend.

I see a warm bias the next few weeks, in fact NOAA's GFS model predicts 90s by early June. A cool spring does not necessarily imply a cool summer!

File image credit: NASA.

Looks Like a Warm Front. Summer is still in no especially great hurry, but temperatures slowly warm as we head into the weekend and next week, when 80s should be more commonplace. You always want what you don't have. Give it a few weeks - we'll be simmering in the 80s, looking back on this time of 60s and 70s and thinking aaaahhhh. That was perfect. Map sequence: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Hot Start to June? If you believe the GFS model from 12z yesterday the answer is a qualified yes. The transition into summer is never linear, it's a lumpy transition as waves of increasingly hot air surge north. MSP Meteogram: WeatherBell.

Omega Block Early June. NOAA's GFS predicts closed lows over eastern Canada and the Pacific Northwest within 2 weeks, with a ridge of warm high pressure extending from southern Canada into the Deep South. Much of the USA will simmer as we sail into June.

Praedictix Briefing: Issued Tuesday, May 19th, 2020:

Super Cyclonic Amphan in the Bay of Bengal is continuing to push northward toward India and Bangladesh. This system is expected to make landfall during the second half of Wednesday (local time) with heavy rain, strong winds, and storm surge flooding.

Tropical Storm Arthur – pushing away from the United States – is expected to become post-tropical later today. This system will impact Bermuda Thursday before dissipating.

Super Cyclonic Storm Amphan. Super Cyclonic Storm Amphan in the west-central Bay of Bengal has weakened over the past 24 hours and is expected to make landfall between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) during the second half of Wednesday (local time). As of 2 PM Tuesday local time, Amphan had winds of approximately 125 mph (the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane) and moving to the north at 10 mph. Several warnings are in effect across the region, including Cyclone Warnings, Heavy Rain Warnings, and Storm Surge Warnings. Here is a link to the latest bulletins from the:

Storm Surge Concerns. The size of Amphan will help to push water from the Bay of Bengal northward toward the coast, pushing it into the river deltas and causing major storm surge flooding. The India Meteorological Department is warning that a storm surge of 4-5 meters (13-16 feet) above astronomical tide will be possible along the coast as Amphan makes landfall Wednesday, with the Bangladesh Meteorological Department warning of a storm surge of up to 10 feet.

Rain Concerns. Very heavy rain is expected to fall along the track of Amphan, with over 6” of rain possible in some locations. Kolkata is one of the places that could see flooding due to heavier rain, poor drainage in the city, and storm surge concerns in the Bengal delta leading to rising rivers.

Tropical Storm Arthur. Tropical Storm Arthur is slowly becoming post-tropical and is expected to do so today as it continues to move away from the United States. As of the 5 AM EDT update, Arthur had sustained winds of 60 mph and was moving east-northeast at 15 mph. After the system becomes post-tropical a weakening trend is expected as it turns to the south, approaching Bermuda Thursday. Arthur then is expected to completely dissipate by the end of the week.

D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix.

Chicago Breaks May Rainfall Record For Third Year in a Row. Capital Weather Gang reports: "Chicago just notched its wettest May on record — for the third May in a row. At least 8.37 inches of rain has come down so far this month and, with a third of the month still to go, that tally is expected to grow. This year’s historic May rainfall broke the record of 8.25 inches set in May 2019, which had surpassed May 2018′s 8.21 inches, the previous record holder. Three consecutive rainfall records are remarkable when you consider the Windy City’s weather reports date back to 1871. Each of the past three Mays have seen more than double Chicago’s average May precipitation of 3.7 inches. This May, almost all of the rain has come in just four days..."

Graphic credit : "A look at Chicago's May rainfall over the past six decades reveals how unusual the past three Mays have been." (SCACIS)

New NOAA Study: Hurricanes Getting Stronger. CNN.com has an overview of new research findings: "It is becoming increasingly evident that hurricanes, typhoons, and tropical cyclones worldwide are becoming stronger and potentially more deadly as the globe warms due to the climate crisis, according to a new study. The study, released on Monday by researchers at the University of Wisconsin in Madison and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), looked at nearly 40 years of satellite data of global storms. Researchers found that the probability of storms reaching major hurricane status (category 3 or above on the Saffir-Simpson scale with winds in excess of 110 mph or higher), increased decade after decade. "The change is about 8% per decade," Jim Kossin, author of the study, told CNN. "In other words, during its lifetime, a hurricane is 8% more likely to be a major hurricane in this decade compared to the last decade..."

Hurricane Ike file image: NOAA.

Tornado Alley in the Plains is an Outdated Concept. The South is Even More Vulnerable, Research Shows. Capital Weather Gang talks the trend for more (big) tornadoes south and east of traditional Tornado Alley; here's an excerpt: "...In recent years, the South has come to prominence for its encounters with violent tornadoes. As recently as Easter weekend, an outbreak of more than 150 tornadoes wrought havoc across Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and even into the Carolinas. A week later, a high-end EF4 tornado struck near the previous hardest-hit counties in Mississippi, marking the third EF4 to hit within a 15-mile radius over the course of seven days. Meteorologists argue this corridor of enhanced tornado activity across the South isn’t just another tornado hot spot — it’s a bona fide extension of Tornado Alley. In fact, many atmospheric scientists say the term “Tornado Alley” is a misnomer and fails to convey where the greatest tornado risks may lie. Some contend portions of the South are among the most vulnerable to tornadoes in the world..."

Map credit above: "Average path length of tornadoes within 25 miles of a point. Note that while the greatest density of tornadoes occurs in Oklahoma, tornadoes in Mississippi carve longer tracks, and the risk of being impacted there is greater. Tornado data between 1950 and 2018 was utilized." (P. Grady Dixon).

Weekend Soaker. The CoCoRaHS rainfall network has the highest granularity of rainfall reports I've seen from backyard weather stations around the region. Check out all the towns that picked up over 3" of rain over the weekend (it's a long list!).

The End of Plastic? New Plant-Based Bottles Will Degrade in a Year. This is the headline and breakthrough I was hoping for, courtesy of The Guardian: "Beer and soft drinks could soon be sipped from “all-plant” bottles under new plans to turn sustainably grown crops into plastic in partnership with major beverage makers. A biochemicals company in the Netherlands hopes to kickstart investment in a pioneering project that hopes to make plastics from plant sugars rather than fossil fuels. The plans, devised by renewable chemicals company Avantium, have already won the support of beer-maker Carlsberg, which hopes to sell its pilsner in a cardboard bottle lined with an inner layer of plant plastic..."

Forty Years After the Eruption: Mount St. Helens' Lessons for the Pandemic. When we ignore scientists bad things often result. Here's an excerpt of a timely post at Star Tribune: "...At the first warning signs, state and federal officials moved to distance people from the mountain. They sought to block nonessential visitors from nearby Spirit Lake, ringed with scout camps and tourist lodges. Other than loggers, few people hung around the peak year-round, but the population surged in late spring and summer, when thousands hiked, camped and moved into vacation homes. Many regulars dismissed the risk. Slipping past roadblocks became a popular activity. Locals sold maps to sightseers and amateur photographers that showed how to take old logging roads up the mountain. The owner of a nearby general store shared a common opinion of the threat: “It’s just plain bull. I lived here 26 years, and nothing like this happened before...”

File image : U.S. Geological Survey.

Summer Weather Could Help Fight Coronavirus, But Won't Halt the Pandemic. The Washington Post (paywall) has a summary of new research into the impact of heat and humidity on transmission of Covid-19: "...A new working paper and database put together by researchers at Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and other institutions examines a host of weather conditions, from temperature and relative humidity to precipitation, at 3,739 locations worldwide to try to determine the “relative covid-19 risk due to weather.” They found that average temperatures above 77 degrees are associated with a reduction in the virus’s transmission. Each additional 1.8-degree temperature increase above that level was associated with an additional 3.1 percent reduction in the virus’s reproduction number, called R0, and pronounced “R naught.” That is the average number of new infections generated by each infected person. When the R0 drops below 1, an epidemic begins to wane, although it doesn’t happen overnight..."

No Covid-19 Models are Perfect, But Some Are Useful. Ask a meteorologist about the love-hate relationship with models. A post at TIME.com caught my eye: "...The takeaway here is that we shouldn’t dismiss one model just because it offers a widely different picture of the future than another. Don’t look at the divergent projections from these models and conclude the models are bad. These models are critical to help us explore the most effective actions to take to minimize what we care about: deaths, illnesses, and a damaged economy. The ultimate outcomes of the pandemic will depend on how we take the projections from the models and change our own behavior to avoid the bad futures we can see but desperately hope to avoid."

What Were They Thinking? CNN.com has the jaw-dropping details: "A pair of melon heads -- yes, actual people with watermelons on their heads -- caused quite a stir after they used watermelons as face masks to allegedly steal from a convenience store in a small Virginia town. The duo pulled up in a lifted 2006 black Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and entered a Sheetz store in Louisa on May 5 while wearing carved out watermelons with holes cut out for their eyes, according to the Louisa Police Department. .."

71 F. high yesterday in the Twin Cities.

70 F. average high on May 19.

46 F. high on May 19, 2019.

May 20, 1892: Very late season snowfall hits central Minnesota. Maple Plain receives 4 inches of snow, with 3 inches falling in Minneapolis. This is the latest significant snow on record for the Twin Cities, and one of the latest widespread snowfalls in Minnesota.

May 20, 1876: A tornado touches down near Ft. Ripley.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, pleasant. Winds: SE 10-20. High: 76



THURSDAY: Blend of clouds and sunshine. Wins: SE 10-15. Wake-up: 59. High: 75



FRIDAY: Fading sun, late T-shower possible. Winds: SE 10-15. Wake-up: 59. High: 76



SATURDAY: Humid with a few stray T-storms. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 61. High: near 80



SUNDAY: Few showers likely, possible thunder. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 63. High: 75



MEMORIAL DAY: Damp start, then partly sunny. Winds: SW 10-20. Wake-up: 61. High: 78



TUESDAY: Sunny and warmer. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 62. High: 83

Climate Stories...

Coronavirus Has Caused a 17% Drop in Global Carbon Emissions. USA TODAY has details: "The coronavirus lockdowns have had an “extreme” effect on daily carbon emissions, causing a whopping 17% drop globally during peak confinement measures by early April – levels last seen in 2006. However, it is unlikely to last, according to a new analysis by an international team of scientists, who said the brief pollution break will likely be “a drop in the ocean” when it comes to climate change. This is the first analysis to measure the pandemic-driven global drop in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from January to April of this year..."

Vatican Ties Virus Rethink to Pope's Environmental Appeal. AP News has the story; here's an excerpt: "...Its main idea is that the world is interconnected, and that climate change, hunger, poverty and migratory flows should not be considered in isolation but as interdisciplinary problems that require global solidarity to resolve. Top Vatican officials say the coronavirus had proved the point, with a virus outbreak that started in one place quickly turning into a global pandemic and economic crisis that is driving hunger and poverty around the world..."

Climate Change Makes Major Hurricanes More Likely: Climate Nexus has links and headlines: "The likelihood of a given hurricane will develop into a major hurricane has increased 8% per decade over the last 40 years because of human-caused climate change, according to a study published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. It is the first time researchers have found a statistically significant global trend, and is consistent with previous modelling. The study did not assess hurricane frequency, but rather the chances that any given hurricane would grow into a major (Category 3, 4, or 5) storm. “We’ve just increased our confidence of our understanding of the link between hurricane intensity and climate change,” James Kossin, the lead author of the new study, told the Washington Post. “We have high confidence that there is a human fingerprint on these changes.” (Washington Post $, New York Times $, Politico Pro $)

Hurricane Florence file image: NASA ISS.

Wacky Weather Punched a Hole in the Ozone - And It Could Happen Again. Popular Science explains: "...The bad news is that a separate hole in the ozone layer briefly opened up in the Arctic in March before closing in April, and climate change may be partly to blame. This isn’t the first such rift to develop in the Arctic, but it is the largest. Scientists say that in March, a stratospheric polar vortex—a band of strong, frigid winds circling the pole—corralled chlorine and bromine from polluted air and chewed away at the ozone layer. Weather patterns triggered by climate change likely set the stage for the reaction..."

File image : NASA.

It's Not Just the Extreme Heat. It's the Extreme Humidity. WIRED.com has a summary of new research: "...Scientists have identified thousands of previously undetected outbreaks of the deadly weather combination in parts of Asia, Africa, Australia, South America, and North America, including several hot spots along the US Gulf Coast. Humidity is more dangerous than dry heat alone, because it impairs sweating—the body’s lifesaving natural cooling system. The number of potentially fatal humidity and heat events doubled from 1979 to 2017 and are increasing in both frequency and intensity, according to the study published in Science Advances. In the US, the southeastern coastal corner from eastern Texas to the Florida Panhandle experienced such extreme conditions dozens of times, with New Orleans and Biloxi, Mississippi, the hardest hit..."

Climate Change Will Make Allergy Sufferers Suffer a Bit Longer Each Year. Massive Science has details: "...Ziska and the other researchers used the data to determine how changes in high and low temperatures associated with climate change impacted the amount of pollen in the atmosphere over the past few decades. They specifically studied pollen from flowering plants known to produce allergenic reactions in humans. They found that 71% of the locations analyzed had significant increases in the total amount of pollen produced over a season. They also found that 65% of the locations had a significant increase in the length of the pollen producing season – or the flowering period for plants in the Northern Hemisphere..."

Climate Change is Fueling Extreme Weather That Lowers Cancer Survival Rates. Here's a clip from a post at CNBC.com: "Climate change is hindering progress on cancer prevention and increasing people’s exposure to deadly carcinogens, according to a new report from scientists at the American Cancer Society and Harvard University. Hotter temperatures worldwide have fueled more frequent weather disasters like hurricanes and wildfires that release vast amounts of carcinogens into communities and delay access to cancer treatment. “The prospects for further progress in cancer prevention and control in this century are bright but face an easily overlooked threat from climate change,” scientists wrote in a new report in the journal CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians..."