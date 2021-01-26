LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Wilfried Likayi had 20 points as New Mexico State routed Western New Mexico 70-41 on Monday.
Evan Gilyard II had 12 points for New Mexico State (3-1). Gerald Doakes added 11 points and William McNair had eight rebounds.
Breion Powell had nine points for the Mustangs.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
