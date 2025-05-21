Lights, video, confrontation — Trump's meeting with South African leader takes dramatic turn

WASHINGTON — ''Turn the lights down,'' President Donald Trump said. It was showtime in the Oval Office.
Sitting next to him was South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was visiting in hopes of reaching new agreements on trade. But Trump wanted to talk about baseless allegations that white farmers in his country were being systematically singled out for persecution and murder.
He directed everyone's attention to a television that had been wheeled into the room, and a video began to play.
Even for a president who has transformed the Oval Office from a diplomatic venue into a gladiatorial arena, it was an extraordinary scene. Trump stared at the screen while Ramaphosa looked away. For roughly four minutes, the video showed Black politicians — none part of Ramaphosa's government or political party — using anti-apartheid chants about attacking white South Africans.
The politicians have said their comments aren't meant to be taken literally; conservative media use them to advance widely rejected claims that there's a genocide underway in South Africa.
The video ended with footage of rows of white crosses, which Trump said represented slain white farmers.
''It's a terrible sight. I've never seen anything like it,'' he said.
Ramaphosa sounded skeptical.