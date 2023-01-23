Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Wild (25-16-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (29-15-1, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning will try to keep a nine-game home win streak alive when they face the Minnesota Wild.

Tampa Bay has a 29-15-1 record overall and a 17-4-1 record in home games. The Lightning are 12-7-0 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Minnesota has a 12-8-3 record on the road and a 25-16-4 record overall. The Wild have a 10-3-1 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Wild won 5-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has scored 18 goals with 47 assists for the Lightning. Steven Stamkos has six goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 26 goals and 30 assists for the Wild. Calen Addison has one goal and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 5.5 penalties and 14.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Wild: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Nick Perbix: day to day (undisclosed), Rudolfs Balcers: out (upper-body).

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.