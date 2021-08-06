Lightning struck a moviegoer at an east metro drive-in theater as storms moved through the area, authorities said Friday.

The man was "conscious and responsive" after being hit about 10:25 p.m. Thursday at the Vali-Hi Drive-In on just north of Interstate 94 in Lake Elmo, the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

From about the third or fourth row, the middle-aged man was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Sheriff's Cmdr. Tim Harris said Friday.

There is no word yet on his condition. His identity and exact age haven't been revealed.

The storm knocked out power to the theater, said Harris, which was showing the action-adventure movies "Jungle Cruise" and "Black Widow."

