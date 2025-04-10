World

Lightning strikes five students in western Japan and leaves one unconscious, reports say

April 10, 2025 at 6:39PM

TOKYO — A lightning strike in western Japan injured five students at a school playground on Thursday, including one who remained unconscious, media reports said.

Junior high school students were practicing soccer at the school in Nara when the lightning struck, and the five injured students were taken to a hospital.

One 14-year-old boy was unconscious, NHK public television said, quoting police. The other four students complained of numbness in their limbs or were unable to speak smoothly, NHK said.

A team supervisor told police that the lightning struck after a sudden downpour, NHK said. A thunderstorm warning was in effect across the prefecture at the time.

Police and the fire department are investigating.

