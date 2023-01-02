TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning rookie defenseman Nick Perbix signed a $2.25 million, two-year contract extension on Monday.

Perbix, 24, has three goals, five assists and is plus-8 in 29 games this season. He is tied for second in goals among Lightning defensemen and is fourth in scoring,

Perbix was a sixth-round pick, 169th overall, by Tampa Bay in the 2017 draft. The Elk River, Minnesota, native signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Lightning before the start of this season.

