PATNA, India — Lightning killed 23 people and injured 10 others during thunderstorms and heavy rain in eastern India on Thursday, a government official said.
The dead included 13 people who were working on farms in Gopalganj district, 175 kilometers (110 miles) north of Patna, the Bihar state capital, said official Upendra Pal.
The injured were receiving hospital treatment, he said.
Heavy rains before the onset of the monsoon season have hit the region. In July last year, lightning killed 39 people in Bihar state, also during monsoon rains, which last until September.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Clashes with police after 'unlawful' street party in London
Police say a street party in the south London district of Brixton that violated coronavirus lockdown restrictions descended into violence, and 22 officers were slightly injured as a result.
World
2 Koreas mark war anniversary after pause in rising tensions
North and South Korea on Thursday marked the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War with largely subdued commemorations amid the coronavirus pandemic, a day after the North abruptly halted a pressure campaign against the South.
World
UK's Royal Mail to slash 2,000 jobs in pandemic cost-cutting
Royal Mail, the British postal service, is to slash 2,000 management jobs as part of an overhaul of its operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
World
Asia Today: India to survey 29 million New Delhi residents
India says it will carry out a massive survey for the coronavirus targeting the entire population in New Delhi of 29 million.
World
Lightning kills 23 in India amid heavy rainstorms
Lightning killed 23 people and injured 10 others during thunderstorms and heavy rain in eastern India on Thursday, a government official said.