Lighting at a zoo in France leaves a woman in critical condition

A lightning strike at a zoo in southern France on Wednesday left a German woman in critical condition, a fire service said.

The Associated Press
May 14, 2025 at 4:38PM

PARIS — A lightning strike at a zoo in southern France on Wednesday left a German woman in critical condition, a fire service said.

The Bouches-du-Rhone region fire service said another 12 people were slightly injured, four of them children. They had gathered during a rainstorm at the La Barben animal park, north of Marseille.

The service said no animals were hit.

It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was struck directly. The service said the lightning appeared to strike the ground first. It said some people had sore ears and eyes.

It said it had no immediate details about the German woman's injuries.

The zoo didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

