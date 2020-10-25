Light Snow Sunday. Record Cold. 50s By Halloween

December-Like Skies

The calendar still says October, but it certainly hasn't looked or felt like it as of late. Sunrises and sunsets have looked a little winterlike. There a chance of snow across southern MN on Sunday with record cold temps lingering through early next week. The good news is that the extended forecast suggests 50s possible by Halloween, next Saturday! Stay tuned.

(Image credit: @TNelsonWX)

National Pumpkin Day - October 26th

National Pumpkin Day recognizes a favored autumn decoration and food on October 26th. Not only do they make great fall decorations, but the pumpkin also completes a variety of tasty recipes. Join a pumpkin competition or visit any of the many fall festivals featuring the beautiful gourds. By October 26th, we’re in a frenzy of pumpkin obsession. We cannot wait for the big November holiday for pumpkin pie. No siree, we need pumpkin everything! Bars, cookies, coffee, cheesecake, pasta, and oatmeal. Pumpkin Chunkin’, pumpkin patches, festivals, bake-offs, and television specials. Let’s not forget jack-o-lantern carving, too! This fruit grabs American’s attention. As it should be. This squash is native to North America. The oldest evidence of pumpkin-related seeds dates back to somewhere between 7000 and 5500 BC to seeds found in Mexico. The word pumpkin originates from the word pepon, which means “large melon” in Greek. Within recent years, white pumpkins have become more popular in the United States. The United States produces 1.5 billion pounds of pumpkins, with Illinois producing more than any other state.

If you can believe it, we've had almost 9" of snow at the MSP Aiport this season, which makes it the snowiest October on record. This beats the old record of 8.2" set in 1991. Interestingly, both St. Cloud and Eau Claire, WI has also had record snowfall this month and are sitting at 7.2" so far this month.

Snowiest Octobers At MSP

Here are the top 10 snowiest Octobers on record at MSP. As of Thursday, October 2020 was still sitting is 2nd place, but the 0.8" of snow that fell on Friday bumped us up into the top spot! If we pick up any additional snow accumulations on Sunday, it'll add some insurace runs to an already record setting month.

More Snow PM Saturday - Sunday

Here's a look at our Sunday system, which brushes southern Minnesota with snow and light accumulations. It doesn't look like the metro will pick up much, but there could be a few inches across southern Minnesota.

Snowfall Potential Both the American (GFS) and European (ECMWF) weather models suggest light snow accumulations across the southern part of the state with light amounts possible even in the metro. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sunday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis

Here's a look at weather conditions in Minneapolis on Sunday. It'll be another cold day with additional light snow chances. Again, I don't think the metro will pick up much, but there could be a light coating, especially across the southern metro.

Sunday Meteograms for Minneapolis

The Sunday meteograms keeps temps in the 20s and 30s through the day with light snow chances. Winds will generally be out of the north around 5-10mph. Sunday Weather Outlook Record cold high temps will once again be possible across the region on Sunday. We may struggle to get to 30F in the Twin Cities, which will be nearly -20F to -25F below average. Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis Here's a look at temps over the next several days. Note that we'll be running nearly -20F to -25F below average through Tuesday with record setting cold lows and cold low high temps. The coldest morning will be Tuesday as we dip into the teens and single digits. The extended models runs are suggesting a modest warm up as we approach Halloween next Saturday. Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis After several days of record setting cold, it appears that we'll finally warm to near normal levels again by next weekend! In fact, some of the models are hinting at the 50s into early November!

Average First Measurable Snow at MSP In case you were wondering, the average first measurable snow (0.1") in the Twin Cities Metro is right around the first week of November. In the last 30 years, the earliest we've seen measurable snow was on October 10th back in 2009. The latest 1st measurable snow of the season happened on November 11th back in 2004. Average First 1" Snowfall at MSP The first 1" of snow typically happens around the 3rd or 4th week is November. The lastest first 1" of snow didn't fall in the metro until January 1st, back in 2005! We picked up 7.9" of snow on Tuesday, October 20th, which was a record for the earliest heaviest snowfall on record at the MSP Aiport. It was also bigger than any single daily snowfall amount from last winter! The biggest daily snowfall from last winter was 7.2" set November 27th. Drought Update

According to the US Drought Monitor, drought conditions are about the same as they were last week. with abnormally dry conditions increasing from 48% last week to nearly 51% this week. Meanwhile, Duluth, MN and Sioux Falls, SD are at their 6th Driest (Jan. 1st - October 23rd) on record.

8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, much of the nation should be fairly dry by early November.

8-14 Day Tempearture Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, shows warmer than average temps across the western half of the country, including the Upper Midwest.

