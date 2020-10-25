See more from National Day Calendar HERE:
Snowiest October on Record in the Twin Cities, St. Cloud and Eau Claire, WI
Snowfall Potential
Both the American (GFS) and European (ECMWF) weather models suggest light snow accumulations across the southern part of the state with light amounts possible even in the metro. Stay tuned for further updates.
Sunday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis
Sunday Meteograms for Minneapolis
The Sunday meteograms keeps temps in the 20s and 30s through the day with light snow chances. Winds will generally be out of the north around 5-10mph.
Sunday Weather Outlook
Record cold high temps will once again be possible across the region on Sunday. We may struggle to get to 30F in the Twin Cities, which will be nearly -20F to -25F below average.
Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis
Here's a look at temps over the next several days. Note that we'll be running nearly -20F to -25F below average through Tuesday with record setting cold lows and cold low high temps. The coldest morning will be Tuesday as we dip into the teens and single digits. The extended models runs are suggesting a modest warm up as we approach Halloween next Saturday.
Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis
After several days of record setting cold, it appears that we'll finally warm to near normal levels again by next weekend! In fact, some of the models are hinting at the 50s into early November!
Average First 1" Snowfall at MSP
The first 1" of snow typically happens around the 3rd or 4th week is November. The lastest first 1" of snow didn't fall in the metro until January 1st, back in 2005! We picked up 7.9" of snow on Tuesday, October 20th, which was a record for the earliest heaviest snowfall on record at the MSP Aiport. It was also bigger than any single daily snowfall amount from last winter! The biggest daily snowfall from last winter was 7.2" set November 27th.
Drought Update
Light Snow Sunday. Record Cold. 50s By Halloween
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.
Happy Sunday and happy National Pumpkin Day. Yes, there's an actual day for that! According to National Day Calendar, the U.S. produces nearly 1.5 billion pounds of pumpkins each year, most of which are grown in Illinois. By the way, Travis Gienger from Anoka grew a 2,350 pound pumpkin this year, named "Tiger King", which is the 2020 North American record!
Most pumpkins were dressed with record snowfall earlier this week. 8.9 inches to be exact at the MSP Airport, which is the snowiest October on record. Believe it or not, more snow will be fall across southern MN again today. A light coating can be expected in the metro with a few inches possible closer to I-90.
Record cold keeps us bundled up through early next week with the coldest readings in place AM Tuesday, some even dipping into the single digits!
Upper level winds begin bubbling north late next week, which will allow a modest warming trend to ensue. Both the GFS & ECMWF (weather models) are hinting at 50s on Halloween. Now that sounds Fa-Boo-Lous!
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: Light snow accumulations southern MN. Winds: NNW 5-10. High: 32.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy record cold low temps. Winds: N 5. Low: 17.
MONDAY: Record cold low and high temps. Winds: W 5. High: 28.
TUESDAY: December-like. Average high: 53F. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 13. High: 31.
WEDNESDAY: Not as chilly. Light mix possible. Winds: WNW 5-10. Wake-up: 24. High: 38.
THURSDAY: Headed in the right direction. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 26. High: 40.
FRIDAY: Sunnier. Warming trend continues. Winds: WNW 5. Wake-up: 26. High: 45.
SATURDAY: Milder breeze. No Halloween Blizzards. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 38. High: 50.
This Day in Weather History
October 25th
1887: Albert Lea sets a record low of -6 degrees F.
1830: A 'heat wave' hits Ft. Snelling. The high temperature reached 80.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
October 25th
Average High: 54F (Record: 82F set in 1989)
Average Low: 37F (Record: 12F set in 1887)
Record Rainfall: 0.75" set in 2012
Record Snowfall: 0.2" set in 1942
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
October 25th
Sunrise: 7:42am
Sunset: 6:11pm
Hours of Daylight: ~10 hours & 28 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 54 seconds
Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~ 5 hour & 9 minutes
Moon Phase for October 25th at Midnight
2.7 Days Since First Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"This evening, check out one of the flashiest stars in the sky. It’s so bright that every year in northern autumn, we get questions from people in the Northern Hemisphere who see a bright star twinkling with red and green flashes. It’s found low in the northeastern sky at nightfall or early evening as seen from mid-northern locations. That star is likely Capella, which is actually a golden star. In fact, if you could travel to it in space, you’d find that Capella is really two golden stars, both with roughly the same surface temperature as our local star, the sun … but both larger and brighter than our sun. Capella is in the constellation Auriga the Charioteer, but since antiquity it has carried the name Goat Star. You might pick it out just by gazing northeastward from a Northern Hemisphere latitude during the evening hours in October. Capella climbs upward through the night, and, this month, soars high overhead in the wee hours before dawn."
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
Record Cold Low High Temps: Sunday, Monday & Tuesday
Take a look at all the Record Cold Low High temps that are expected on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. By Tuesday, record cold could even reach the Gulf Coast of Texas!!
National Forecast Map For Sunday
A potent storm system will continue pushing south along the Front Range of the Rockies on Sunday. Widspread wintry weather will continue across the Central US with accumulating snow likely for a number of locations.
National Weather Outlook
Here's the national weather outlook through early next week, which shows the potent storm system moving south along the Rockies. Areas of snow and cold rain will continue, followed by record cold temps.
Delta Rains Move Northeast; Heavy Precipitation in the Northwest.
Here's the 7-day preciptation outlook across the nation, which shows heavy precipitation potential from the Southern US to the Mid-Atlantic States. Some of this heavy rain will be possible from a developing Tropical System.
National Snowfall Potential
The national snow forecast over the next several days shows snow potential as far south as Texas as our next potent storm moves through the region through early next week.
Ongoing Wildfires in the Western US
Over 5,300 firefighters contain to work towards full containment on 21 wildfires in California, 12 of which remain major incidents. Yesterday, windy conditions were experienced across Northern California which challenged efforts in containing the 24 new initial attack wildfires that broke out Friday across the State. All but two of the initial attack fires were contained, while crews are continuing to make good containment on fires in Napa and Humboldt counties. Today winds are expected to light, but the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of Northern California starting Sunday due to extreme fire weather. Winds will likely be 20-30 mph, with gusts of up to 70+mph. These winds are forecast to be the strongest event this year.
Tropical Update
The tropics aren't dead yet. According to NOAA's NHC, Epsilon will move quickly into the northcentral Atlantic this weekend. Meanwhile, another Tropical Depression has developed south of the Gulf of Mexico.
No More Regular Alphabet Names
It has been an active season so far as we've used up all 21 names that NOAA's NHC set for the year. Interestingly, Tropical Storm Arthur developed back in mid May, more than 4 months ago! Since then, we've had a total of 9 huricanes!
We're Into the Greek Alphabet - First Time Since 2005
Not only did we use up all 21 names in the list above, but we've entered the Greek Alphabet, which is only the 2nd time in recorded history that we've done that and the first time since 2005. Delta became the 25th named storm and the 9th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.