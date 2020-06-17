KYIV, Ukraine — A light airplane crash-landed Wednesday in Ukraine's southern city of Odesa, killing one person and injuring another one, local police said in a statement.
Photos of the crash site released by the Odesa police department showed a damaged plane lying on a road without its landing wheels. Police say they are investigating the cause of the crash.
According to the statement, two men were on board of the plane. One died at the site of the crash and the other was hospitalized with injuries.
Ukrainian media identified the plane as a Y1 Delfin, a four-seat single-engine plane developed and produced in Odesa several years ago.
