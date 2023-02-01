More from Star Tribune
Lynx
Lynx will retire Fowles' No. 34; Whalen to be honored
The former WNBA MVP played on two title teams in Minnesota and was a four-time Olympic champion.
High Schools
Elk River's Cade Osterman, Maple Grove's Jacob Kilzer pick colleges
Each played quarterback for a state champ; Osterman chose Iowa State, and Kilzer picked Air Force.
www.startribune.com
Life of Tyre Nichols honored at funeral service in Memphis
Nichols was severely beat by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7 during a traffic stop. He was hospitalized following severe injury, putting him in critical condition. Nichols died three days later in the hospital.
Nation
To prevent cancer, more women should consider removing fallopian tubes, experts say
Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance also has begun offering free at-home testing kits to qualifying women who want to find out if they carry BRCA1 and BRCA2 genetic mutations.
St. Paul
Rob Vischer selected as University of St. Thomas president
Vischer will be the second layperson to lead the 137-year-old Catholic institution.