A 24-year-old Minneapolis man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for fatally shooting a man in the head during a dispute in a south Minneapolis home.

Buay D. Duol received the sentence Monday from Hennepin County District Judge Nicole Engisch after jurors convicted him one month earlier of first-degree premeditated murder in connection with the shooting on Oct. 4, 2020, of 33-year-old Lavelle D. Jackson, of Minneapolis.

According to the criminal complaint:

Gunfire about 2:25 a.m. in a duplex in the 4300 block of S. 46th Avenue prompted a resident in the adjoining unit to call police. The resident told officers he heard arguing about 30 minutes earlier, followed by several shots.

Officers found Jackson down near the back door. He was shot in the shoulder, neck and head.

Two people with Jackson earlier that night told police that Jackson saw on Facebook that a woman with whom he lived at the duplex had accused him of cheating on her. Jackson was angry and went to the duplex and kicked her out.

While Jackson and others were in the home, Duol walked in with a gun and shot Jackson. The woman, the mother of Duol's child, told police that many of her friends knew Jackson did not treat her well.

Duol's criminal history in Minnesota includes an aggravated robbery conviction in Blue Earth County in 2018.