A Dakota County judge convicted and sentenced a 19-year-old Inver Grove Heights man to life in prison for killing a man in South St. Paul after a dispute over a woman that escalated into death threats on social media.

Marcelino Santiago Lopez, 19, was found guilty Tuesday by Dakota County District Judge Arlene Perkkio of first-degree premeditate murder in connection with the shooting of 20-year-old Brandon Jose Nieves, of South St. Paul on April 2, 2020, and immediately given the sentence as mandated by law.

Lopez, who chose a bench trial rather than having a jury hear the case, also was found guilty of second-degree attempted murder for the wounding of the teenager, who was visiting from Georgia. All other related counts were dismissed.

"Our sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Brandon Nieves for their great loss," County Attorney Kathy Keena said in a statement after sentencing. "We are thankful for the ongoing recovery of the 16-year-old victim."

According to the charges, Lopez had threatened on social media to kill Nieves after he started dating Lopez's ex-girlfriend.

Upon meeting up in South St. Paul, Nieves and two others got out of a car. Lopez arrived in an SUV, got out with the shotgun and began firing, according to charges.

By the time police arrived, Nieves was dead.

Lopez called 911 and confessed to shooting two people, the criminal complaint read. Police arrested him and found the shotgun in the SUV.

